The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2022-23 academic year, according to information provided. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, full-time online learning is acceptable.
Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran will be awarding one $500 scholarship. There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:
Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents
Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois
Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2022-23 school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at your local Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA Website https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2 . Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s Office in their permanent county of residence by March 12, 2022.
For more information, please contact your local Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.