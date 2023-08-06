CISSNA PARK – University of Illinois Extension Family, Finances, and Health division plans to offer a four-part series on Brain Health starting Sept. 5 at the Cissna Park Community Library. According to information from Illinois Extension, the Brain Health – It’s A No-Brainer! series is a research-informed course that educates adults about normal memory change and aging, highlights healthy brain contributors, and offers tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness. In addition, Illinois Extension will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association on a session to increase awareness of common signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Annually, our brain health curriculum is our most requested programming; this year has been no different,” says Emily Harmon, University of Illinois Extension Educator. “People don’t worry about what is expected with cognition and memory until they age. That is often when people start to worry whether their experiences are normal or of concern. The brain health programs we offer discuss what could be considered “normal” cognitive changes regarding recall speed and accuracy, different types of memory, what can contribute to cognitive decline, and what we can do across the lifespan to contribute to our brain health.”