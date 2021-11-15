Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14, Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and professional actor from East Moline, presented a one-man program on “Mr. US Grant.” The performance was sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and Illinois Humanities “Road Scholars.”
The program began with Grant sitting at his desk as he is trying to write a public statement on the death of his dear friend, 55-year-old Major General Charles Ferguson “CF” Smith. The words are hard coming and his thoughts are bogged with emotion. Grant lost touch with Smith from 1854-61.
Ulysses S. Grant was born as Hiram Ulysses Grant on April 27, 1822, but apparently, the initials HUG weren't well received by him. He ended up changing his name to Ulysses Simpson “US” Grant, with Simpson being his mother's maiden name. He loved reading and horseback riding.
He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army in May 1833. It was through his friend, Fred Dent, he met his wife, Julia Dent, in Missouri. After the end of the Mexican War, Grant married Julia on Aug. 22, 1848. Their union bore four children, which included first-born Frederick and Ulysses Jr. Grant's family eventually moved to Galena, IL. Although it is not documented, it is believed Grant was an alcoholic.
Grant was a man of small stature. In 1861, there were political issues exploding all over the United States. In August of that year, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadere General.
At the end of Haughey's program, as Grant, he was able to stoically finish the statement he needed to share announcing the death of his friend.
Haughey fielded a short question-and-answer period at the end of his performance. He gave thanks to the ICHS and to Vickie Webster, a member of the ICHS who was instrumental in arranging the program.
A drawing was conducted for a basket of ICHS goodies and the winner, drawn by Haughey, was Mary Houston.
About 40 people attended the event.