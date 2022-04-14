The Iroquois County Historical Society is considering having a Pet Show during the Watseka Fourth of July celebration. The event would take place Monday, July 4 on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Advance registration would be required and the event would start at 1 p.m. The event is open to cats and dogs only, and all pets will need to be on a leash.
More information and a registration form will be available in the near future. This event may be canceled if there is not enough interest so pre-registration is important.
For information, you can call the museum office at 815-432-2215 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.