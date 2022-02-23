The Iroquois County Genealogical Society sponsors many programs throughout the year as part of its “Unique Stories of Iroquois County.” At 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, Mary Buhr will present a program on the Indians of Iroquois County. The program will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Extensive research on local Indians has been done and a lot of information has been compiled for this progrma. The program will tell which tribes were located here, reveal if they were friendly or unfriendly, where in the county they actually lived and what happened to them.
As the ICGS is a non-profit organization, the program is free, but donations are always appreciated. Light refreshments will be available after the program.
The ICGS planned and prepared a Groundhog Day dinner on Feb. 2; however, due to the snowstorm which closed down most businesses, the event only lasted a couple hours. A few brave and hungry souls dared to venture out to enjoy the meal so the group has decided to try the fundraiser again on March 21, the first day of spring! It is hoped the weather will be a bit more cooperative. More information on the menu will be made available at a later date.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum. Someone is usually in the office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. If you have questions about genealogy research or any of the services the ICGS provides, contact them at 815-432-3730 or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.