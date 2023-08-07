Members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society are set to present a program on Iroquois County's one-room schools. The program will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Attendees will be able to tour the one-room school room in the museum where they can check out the books of all one-room schools in the county. There will be pictures of the schools and some students. Those who attend may find someone they know in the photos! The one-room school of the museum contains lesson books from the past, an old school bell, and, most interesting, the different types of desks that were used. There's even a chalkboard.
During the program, stories will share experiences some had in one-room schools Some have alread submitted stories which will be read. If you have a story (or stories) to share about one-room schools, please share it with the ICGS. Stories can be mailed to the ICGS in care of the museum or emailed to iroqgene@yahoo.com.
Among those who have submitted written stories are Myrna Schosser who wrote about Dodsonville School and her teacher, Mrs. Winterroth; she later moved to Streeterville School. Carol Carley wrote about her experiences in the Maple Grove School where Mildred Mosher was the teacher. Roland Meyer attended the Search School in Crescent Township; Roland went on to become a teacher. Ralph Moore wrote about the history of early schools in the county and shared his grandfather's experiences. Ralph's father became a teacher, too, as did Ralph – each one taught in one-room schools.
The program will begin in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, and later move into the school room to disucss the furnishings and other items there.
Refreshments will be served in the Victorian Room after the program.
Everyone is invited to this program – it is a free program; however, since the ICGS is a non-profit organization, donations are always welcome.
For more information on this program, or other events and resources available through the ICGS, call