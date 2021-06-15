The Iroquois County Genealogical Society was set to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2020 but it had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Since restrictions have eased, the group will host a belated birthday celebration Saturday, June 26, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event begins at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy cupcakes and ice cream, and enjoy a program which will explain the background of Iroquois County townships.
The ICGS is a non-profit group, and the birthday celebration and program are free to attend, but donations will be most welcome.
The group is currently sponsoring a raffle for a quilted wall-hanging, “Course Set for America.” The wall-hanging is on display at the Old Courthosue Museum and tickets are available for purchase. The drawing will take place at the group's annual meeting, which is slated for Nov. 6.
The ICGS, along with the Iroquois County Historical Society, will have a booth set up at the Iroquois County Fair next month. Fair visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the grab bag and duck game.
For more information on the birthday celebration or any ICGS-sponsored event, call 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.