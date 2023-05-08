The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, as always, has lots going on for the general public to enjoy.
Saturday, May 13, ICGS members will host a cook-out at Walmart, 1790 E. Walnut, Watseka. Cooking starts at 10 a.m. and will last until about 3 p.m., or until the food runs out. Burgers will be grilled on-site, with hot dogs, barbeque, nachos, chips and drinks available – all for a very reasonable price.
Monday, June 12, is National Women in Uniform Day. The ICGS will present a program – “Women in the Military” – in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments and conversation following.
In July, members of the ICGS will be in a booth at the Iroquois County 4H Club and Agricultural Fair, July 18-22. A program will be presented during the fair, but no details on the speaker or program are available yet. The ICGS will offer t-shirts and caps for sale.
Sunday, Aug. 13, a program on “One-Room Schools” will take place. If there are any former teachers or students of one-room schools who would like to share their experiences, please call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730 or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. This invitation to share is open to everyone! If someone would like to share their experiences or memories but aren’t up to speaking before a group, the ICGS can arrange a speaker.
In September, the rescheduled virtual cemetery walk of hard-to-get-to cemeteries will take place. This will cover cemeteries in the Milford area, with the program taking place in the courtroom of the museum. Pictures and stories will be part of the program.
During Harvest Daze, which kicks off Friday, Oct. 6, and takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, ICGS members will again serve soup. On the last Friday of the month, Oct. 26, it is planned to have a Haunted Cemetery Walk. It will start at 6 p.m. and it’s hoped to have lots of spooky stories to share. Got a spooky tale about an Iroquois County cemetery? Again, you can share it with us by making a phone call or sending a detailed email (see above). You can share your tale yourself, or an ICGS member can read it for you.
The group’s annual meeting will take place in November but no plans have been set for that yet.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization which is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum. Currently, hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; however, that may change in the near future. The group has an updated Facebook page: Iroquois County Genealogical Society and website: www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org.