The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will conduct its annual meeting Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
There will be light refreshments available starting at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting beginning around 10. There will be no presenter at this meeting.
A drawing will take place for a wall hanging designed by Sharon Crow. Tickets for this 40-inch by 40-inch piece are available from any ICGS member or by calling the ICGS office at 815-432-3730. Hours for the ICGS are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
The ICGS is a non-profit group which depends on fundraisers and donations to cover the group’s expenses. Donations to the ICGS are down due to the pandemic so if you are interested in helping this group, donations can be mailed to: ICGS, c/o Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, 60970, or they can be dropped off at the museum.
The group’s main purposes are to maintain and preserve historical documents and to help others who are tracing their family lineage. This group has a large collection of county data which includes divorce and marriage records, obituaries, and much, much more.