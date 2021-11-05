The cool weather is here and for many of us, that means soup for supper!
The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will have a “Soup”-erstitious soup drive-through Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Red Barn on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Serving begins at 4 p.m. and will go until the soup is sold out.
The group will be offering some of its most popular soups: Mary's famous potato soup, which will include a roll; Ginny's awesome chilli, which will include crackers; Deb's vegetable beef soup, which comes with crackers, and Eileen's chicken and homemade noodle soup. The Red Barn is located on the east side of the museum and can be reached through the alleyway off Cherry Street.
The cost of each serving of soup is donation-only.
Like many non-profit groups, the ICGS' income has been impacted by the pandemic. The group depends on donations to keep up with the cost of preserving records, which are used by many people working to trace their family roots. If you would like to donate to the ICGS, donations can be mailed to the group in care of the Old Courthouse Museum at the above address or by dropping them off at the museum.
More information about the ICGS and the many services it provides can be obtained by calling 815-432-3730 or by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.