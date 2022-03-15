IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society attempted to host a pulled pork dinner on Groundhog Day, but the weather just wasn't cooperative. So, the group decided to reschedule the event for Monday, March 21, as a way to welcome spring.
The meal will be served in the Victorian Room of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, regardless of the weather. Serving will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with dining-in or carry-outs available. The meal will consist of a pulled pork sandwich, chips, sides, dessert and beverage. Cost of the meal is donation.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization and fundraisers ensure the group continues its service to the community by preserving the history past generations have given.
For more information, send an email to iroqgene@gmail or call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730. Hours for the ICGS are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. More information about the group and its activities can be obtained by visiting their website – www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org – or their Facebook page: Iroquois County Genealogical Society.
Upcoming events which have been scheduled include: “Soup”erstitious Supper on Friday, May 13, with a choice of several delicious soups; a “Notable Women of Iroquois County” program at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15; a “Founding Fathers of Iroquois County” program at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12; a booth at the Iroquois County 4H Club and Agricultural Fair the week of July 19-24; the annual cemetery walk on Sunday, Aug. 14, which will take place at Prairie Dell; and another cemetery walk at St. Paul Cemetery in Woodworth on Sunday, Sept. 13, which will be in celebration St. Paul's Lutheran Church's 150th anniversary.