The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is offering its “One-on-One” program now through Friday, Aug. 20. There are still slots open for this free program and an appointment can be arranged by calling 815-432-3770 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There are no costs, except for a small fee for having copies made.
Appointments must be made as walk-ins cannot be guaranteed a slot, plus the wait may be quite long.
The ICGS, a non-profit organization, is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Just a few of the research resources available are Ancestry.com, lots of newspaper clippings and records, records books of weddings, deaths, land purchases and more. Some research sites are German and Dutch but these can be translated to English.