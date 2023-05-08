There were 15 students from Iroquois County schools who took part in the 56th WGFA 5th-6th Grade Iroquois County Spelling Contest. The event took place last Friday, May 5, at the Watseka Administrative Office, and was aired live on WGFA Radio 94.1.

The event is coordinated by members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association, spearheaded by Sandy Rudin. WGFA coordinators were James Jones, who pronounced the words for students, and Stacey Smith. Judges were also FI RTA members: Judy Maul, Jane Sturm and Jody Munsterman.