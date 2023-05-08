There were 15 students from Iroquois County schools who took part in the 56th WGFA 5th-6th Grade Iroquois County Spelling Contest. The event took place last Friday, May 5, at the Watseka Administrative Office, and was aired live on WGFA Radio 94.1.
The event is coordinated by members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association, spearheaded by Sandy Rudin. WGFA coordinators were James Jones, who pronounced the words for students, and Stacey Smith. Judges were also FI RTA members: Judy Maul, Jane Sturm and Jody Munsterman.
To qualify, all schools were sent a revised list of 50 spelling words. Only two students could be chosen from each school as representatives. The top five spellers each received a trophy.
This year’s participants were: Fletcher Diskin, fifth grader, Cissna Park; Easton Boyce, sixth grader, Cissna Park; Charity Kidwell, fifth grader from St. John’s, Buckley; Kinley Beyers, sixth grader from St. John’s, Buckley; Jackson Johnson, fifth grader from Milford Elementary; Evan Havens, sixth grader from Milford Elementary; Sophia Mohler, fifth grader, Crescent City Grade School; Lilian Rafati, fifth grader from Donovan Elementary; Conner Onnen, sixth grader from Donovan Junior High; Emmaline Hildenbrand, fifth grader from St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth; Henry Wagner (also participated in 2022), sixth grader from St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth; Denise Murray and Emma Jones, fifth graders from Iroquois-West Elementary; Ellie Hutchinson, fifth grader from Watseka Elementary; and Addison Morris (participated in 2022), sixth grader from Watseka Junior High.
In the first round, there were no misspelled words so everyone advanced to the next round. Words in the first round were bicycle, promise, pumpkin, knife, lantern, closet, recess, clover, laundry, village, leather, scarf, scissors, division and marble.
All spellers made it through the second round and the word list included bacon, cabin, donkey, exceed, feeling, harness, invite, keen, level, mumps, native, organ, peanut, razor and semester.
In the third round, Fletcher Diskin missed “valuable” so he was the first speller eliminated. The rest of the group continued to the next round. In addition to valuable, round 3 words included yardage, Illinois, blizzard, cucumber, edible, kernel, lottery, magnetic, neon, particle, quaint, radar, universal and vault.
In the fourth round, Lilian Rafati misspelled “oyster,” Conner Onnen misspelled “calendar,” and Emmaline Hildenbrand misspelled “necessary.” The rest of the group correctly spelled needle, neither, imagine, feather, mechanic, garage, tributary, mosquito, instrument, occupation and pasture.
Round 5 saw the elimination of two more spellers – Charity Kidwell, who misspelled “sponge,” and Ellie Hutchinson missed “fundamentalism.” The other nine words were standard, knuckle, sardine, soprano, porcupine, viaduct, hospital, avenue and crimson.
At the start of round 6, Easton Boyce missed “kennel,” Kinley Beyers missed “pendulum” and Denise Murray missed “auditorium.” The other spelling words were magazine, journal, harmony, reputation, dangerous and quotations.
Addison Morris missed “hinges” in the next round with the other words being nervous, squeak, anonymous, directory and situation.
In the next round, two more spellers were eliminated – Jackson Johnson missed “delicious,” and Emma Jones missed “opportunity.” Continuing from this round were Evan Havens, who spelled “luncheon” correctly, Sophia Mohler who spelled “carnival” correctly and Henry Wagner, who spelled “secretary” correctly.
All three remaining spellers continued through round nine by spelling extreme, confidential and sacred correctly.
Evan Havens misspelled “nuisance” in the next round, leaving just two spellers: Sophia Mohler and Henry Wagner. Mohler correctly spelled “licorice,” Wagner then correctly speller “spaghetti,” Mohler correctly spelled “rehearse” and Wagner correctly spelled “vacuum.” When there are two spellers remaining, if the first speller misspells a word, the second speller must spell it correctly; if he/she spells the words correctly, he/she is the winner, if not, they both have to spell another word. The next words were “petroleum,” “facilitate,” “tonsillitis,” and “musician.” Wagner won the contest by correctly spelling “physical.”
The top 5 spellers each received a trophy and everyone received a certificate for participating.