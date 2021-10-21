Dan Haughey, a Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and professional actor from East Moline, will present a one-person show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. His program, “Mr. US Grant: A Man and A Patriot,” focuses on Grant's early life, his time as an Illinois citizen, and his rise to Civil War fame. His appearance is co-sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and Illinois Humanities' Road Scholars.
Admission to this event is free, with a short question-and-answer time after the performance. As the ICHS is a non-profit organization, donations will be accepted.
In period costume and character – in first-person – Haughey performs a one-act play for fifth grade and up, to include adult-out-of-school audiences. He provides period props, set-pieces, maps and scenic backdrop of PowerPoint slide show.
Haughey is a teaching artist. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in playwriting and play production from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and he studied acting at the Florida State University-Asolo Conservatory for professional actor training. He has toured to schools, museums and Civil War venues throughout the US to include the National Park Service, The War Museum of Virginia, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, SIU-C Museum, and the Market House in Galena, which is where Grant's Civil War-era home was located.
He recently performed his US Grant for the National Park Service in celebration of its 100-year anniversary at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis. Charles Bracelen Flood, author of the book “Grant and Sherman” and the award-winning “Lee: The Last Years,” has said of Haughey's performance: “...I felt that it was an original and exceedingly worthwhile portrayal of a much misunderstood, underestimated man. This is fine theatre: this is Grant as he really was.”
The Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Illinois General Assembly (through the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency), as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations. Travel back in time to the Civil War period and listen to Mr. US Grant, the inspirational story of America's – and Illinois' – great Civil War general.
For more information on this program, contact the ICHS at 815-432-2215 or visit http://www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com. The general public is invited to attend.