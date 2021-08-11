The 42nd annual Harvest Daze needs lots of help to be successful. The event is the largest fundraiser sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society, a non-profit organization, which is the supporter of the Old Courthouse Museum. Currently, the Harvest Daze committee is looking for vendors, crafters, volunteers, bakers, car owners, antique tractor owners and more.
The event runs Friday evening, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3 and takes place on the museum grounds at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
The kick-off event is a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Fish will be available to-go or can be eaten on the museum grounds. This event takes place at the Red Barn, which is on the east side of the museum.
The car show is now known as the “Top 20 Car Show” and is organized by Mike Eastburn. This event will be featured on Saturday, with registration set for 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The first 25 entries will get a dash plaque but it is not known if there will be door prizes at this time. For information on this event, contact Eastburn at 815-383-3824.
Vendors and crafters are needed to set up booths throughout the museum grounds. Crafters can feature (not limited to) any of the following: handmade jewelry, woven rugs and table runners, repurposed items; quilted, crocheted and/or knitted items; baked goods, candles and wax melts, holiday decorations, garden produce, baked goods, wind chimes, stained glass, artisan and country crafts. Home party hosts/hostesses are also invited, but there will be a limit of one vendor for each type of home party and baked good vendors will be limited as well. Vendor contracts are now available online at the group’s website: www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com. When you visit the site, you’ll see the line “Harvest Daze 2021 – Vendors.” Click on the blue “vendors,” click on the 2021 Vendor Info line or the 2021 Vendor Contract line to get what you need.
A pumpkin decorating contest is being planned but no information is available yet.
Volunteers are an extreme need of Harvest Daze as there are several things which need to be manned. Volunteers are needed Friday, Oct. 1, for the fish dry in the Red Barn, plus setting up tables and chairs on Friday. Help is needed inside the museum, in the outside tent, on the grounds for cleaning up, to man the raffle table, to pick up garbage, and to help vendors set-up/tear-down their booths. If you have a couple hours or a few hours to help, call 815-432-2215 or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
The Slow Boys Tractor Show on Sunday, Oct. 2, is spearheaded by David Hiles. For information, call 815-383-4634.
The ICHS is planning a Silent Auction, so donations for this event, including cash and baked goods, are needed. It is unsure at this time if there will be a Lucky Draw.
The ICHS fills the Victorian Room with baked goods so donations are needed there. If you have baked goods, those need to be dropped off at the museum by 12 noon Friday, Oct. 1.
Entertainment takes place throughout the weekend under the ICHS’ outside tent. Most performing acts are set for 30-minutes, so if you have a talent to share, want to sing, etc., call and leave a message at the museum (815-432-2215) or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com for more information.
There are lots of things taking place during Harvest Daze – and the most important thing to make it successful is you!! Call the museum office, send an email, visit the website or check out the Facebook page (Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka) for more information.