The Iroquois County Historical Society will host its 42nd annual Harvest Daze Oct. 1-3 on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The ICHS is a non-profit group which supports the museum by raising funds each year. The funds are used to provide repairs, upkeep, updates, cover utility bills and a lot of other expenses the museum entails.
Harvest Daze will kick-off Friday night, Oct. 1, with a fish fry 4-7 p.m.. The fish will be prepared in the Red Barn on the grounds of the museum and take-outs will be available.
A car show is planned for Saturday – this is a Top 20 event. For information on participating, call Mike Eastburn at 815-383-3824.
The Slow Boys tractor show will be on the museum grounds Sunday. Information can be obtained by calling David Hiles at 815-383-4634.
Vendors are especially needed to make Harvest Daze successful. Those who are interested can visit the website at iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com or call the museum at 815-432-2215. Be sure to leave a message, which should include your name, contact information and a good time for a call-back. Contracts are available for pick-up at the museum.
Harvest Daze wouldn't be the event it is without food and live music. Live entertainment is set up in 30-minute blocks so if you have a talent, band, or fun group who wants to entertain, this would be a great place to be. Contact the museum at the above-mentioned number, or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
Currently, there are one or two people at the museum during the hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone who wants can stop by to pick up a contract.