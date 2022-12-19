Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Elk’s Lodge located at 111 North 3rd Street in Watseka, according to information from Harbor House.
“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders, especially to survivors of domestic violence, and are looking forward to celebrating their critical work,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and Executive Director. “This event is a part of a greater series we will be hosting to thank all the first responders in our service area of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.”
First responders in Iroquois County are invited to learn more about Harbor House and how its new domestic violence emergency shelter will serve our community. Attendees will also receive a complimentary thank you bag of goodies and be entered to win prizes.
Harbor House is the domestic violence agency serving Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Free, confidential services include a 24-hour hotline, chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support groups, emergency shelter, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention, and outreach initiatives.To learn more about Harbor House services please visit harborhousedv.org or call our hotline at 815-932-5800.