Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Elk’s Lodge located at 111 North 3rd Street in Watseka, according to information from Harbor House.

“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders, especially to survivors of domestic violence, and are looking forward to celebrating their critical work,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and Executive Director. “This event is a part of a greater series we will be hosting to thank all the first responders in our service area of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.”

