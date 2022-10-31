KANKAKEE and IROQUOIS COUNTIES, ILLINOIS — For fiscal year 2023, Harbor House received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties to provide counseling for youth survivors of domestic violence and fund prevention programs. This support will reach more than 5,000 youth in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, according to information from Harbor House
United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Harbor House is thrilled to receive this grant to both continue and expand services that align with the mission to empower individuals, families, and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy, and prevention.
“Abuse is a learned and chosen behavior, and prevention starts with youth. Youth counseling addresses the root of domestic violence by providing youth survivors, including teens experiencing dating violence, a safe place to process their trauma, learn that the abuse is not their fault, empower them to choose a different path, explore healthy vs. abusive relationships, and to break the cycle of violence,” reads the press release. “Providing prevention programs and activities in the community is core service when it comes to the future safety and success of our communities by stopping domestic violence before it starts.”
Harbor House is the domestic violence agency for Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Free, confidential services include a 24-hour hotline, chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support groups, emergency shelter, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention, and outreach initiatives.To learn more about Harbor House services please visit harborhousedv.org or call our hotline at 815-932-5800.