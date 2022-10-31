KANKAKEE and IROQUOIS COUNTIES, ILLINOIS — For fiscal year 2023, Harbor House received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties to provide counseling for youth survivors of domestic violence and fund prevention programs. This support will reach more than 5,000 youth in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, according to information from Harbor House

United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Harbor House is thrilled to receive this grant to both continue and expand services that align with the mission to empower individuals, families, and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy, and prevention.

