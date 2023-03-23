Harbor House has announced its upcoming certified 40-hour domestic violence training in April.
“Our 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Program is an excellent resource to empower the community to become advocates for survivors of domestic violence both in their professional and personal lives,” said Jenny Shoenwetter, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO, in a news release. “Providing education to passionate community members serves as part of Harbor House’s core goal to support survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, empowerment, and prevention.”
For this certified training, 20 hours will be virtual, self-paced modules. The other 20 hours will be in-person sessions starting the week of April 3 with participants meeting every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for four weeks. Dinner is provided.
The cost of the training will be reimbursed after 20 hours of volunteering with Harbor House. CEUs for 20 contact hours are available for an additional $30. This training is free for healthcare professionals (except the cost of CEUs, if needed).
To learn more about training and get an application, email sharon@harborhousedv.org or call 815-932-5814. Registration is limited and applications are due March 31.
Harbor House is the domestic violence agency that serves Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Services include a 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800, 24-hour chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support group, emergency shelters in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention and outreach initiatives, and more. To learn more about Harbor House, visit harborhousedv.org or call 815-932-5800.