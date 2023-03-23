Harbor House has announced its upcoming certified 40-hour domestic violence training in April.

“Our 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Program is an excellent resource to empower the community to become advocates for survivors of domestic violence both in their professional and personal lives,” said Jenny Shoenwetter, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO, in a news release. “Providing education to passionate community members serves as part of Harbor House’s core goal to support survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, empowerment, and prevention.”