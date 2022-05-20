Crescent City Grade School's Class of 2022 has five graduates who will receive diplomas in a commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The event takes place in the CCGS gym and is open to the public.
A few awards will be presented and a slide show will be shown featuring the graduates from baby through school years.
This year's graduates are: Haven Storm, daughter of Luke Storm of Crescent City; Gavin Chattic, son of Chistine Kelleher of Watseka and Corey Chattic of Oswego; Traeh Kissack, daughter of Jeramy and Jennifer Kissack of Crescent City; Kenleigh Hendershot, daughter of Aaron and Justine Hendershot of Onarga; and Liliana “Lili” Sorensen, daughter of Scott Heideman and Kelly Hull, and Sara Sorensen, all of Crescent City.
Class sponsor for the graduates is Jane Daniels, superintendent is Rod Grimsley, and principal is James DeMay.