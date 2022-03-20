Gracie Wagner was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Entrepreneurship, according to a news release. Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty seven different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Gracie Wagner was selected as the District 4 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Also competing from the PBL FFA Chapter were Maci Kingren (Runner up; Agriscience- Plant Systems,) Hope Watts (Ag Processing, STAR in Agribusiness,) and Grace Vance (Swine Production- Entrepreneurship.) Receiving this honor now makes her eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Decatur March 26. She was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee is this area.
About the FFA
The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visit http://www.ilaged.org
“Initiate”
The theme for the 2021 - 2022 State Officer Team is “Initiate”. The State Officer Team consists of the twenty-five Section Presidents and five major State Officers. This year’s team selected this theme to encourage individuals, teams, chapters, business and organizations to “Initiate” growth in their leadership, opportunities and experiences in FFA and beyond. The team also encourages and supports current and future FFA members, their activities and agricultural education.
About the Illinois Foundation FFA
Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality Agricultural Education/FFA programs in Illinois. To learn how you can become involved link to http://www.ilaged.org