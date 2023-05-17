1

Photo contributed

Glenn Raymond Students of the Month for April standing with Principal Kevin Mikuce are Amber Roberts, Wyatt Keath, Blakely Henneike, Daisy Gomez Escareno, Eliyah Ortega, Aubrey Wichtner, Lucian Poulos, Owen Hughes, Ryli VanHoveln, Logan Rogers, Yatziri Villanueva-Sanabria and Jason McGhee. Not pictured are JeCorey Pendleton, Emily Foor and Ashlyn Rojas-Bautista.

Glenn Raymond Students of the Month for April were recently announced. They include:

1st Grade: Lucian Poulos, Yatziri Villanueva-Sanabria, Jason McGhee