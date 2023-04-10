Students

Glenn Raymond School Students of the Month for March are, front row: Olivia Burton, Brynlee Shoufler, Paige Wilson, Kale Gerdes, Brady Anderson, Angel Macias, Owen Maple, Riley Haas, back row: Bentley Bandur, Adrian Adorno, Ian Valentine, Angel Esquival, Adrianna Kaehler and Principal Kevin Mikuce. Not pictured are Ember Vanderwal and Hunter Barnard.

 Photo contributed

Glenn Raymond March Students of the Month have been named.

They include:

Tags