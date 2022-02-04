It's been a while, but through much of the past year, members of Girl Scout Troop 2529 have continued to learn, share and help their communities. Leader of the troop is Angie Potts, assistant leader is Britney Schroeder and co-leaders are Eleen Trumble and Katlin Schoon.

During the first year of the pandemic, the older girls saw the realization of their efforts in collecting bottle caps, which were taken to a company in Indiana, and recycled to create a trash receptable and benches. The older members of the troop continued working on their silver project (“We Have You Covered”) with one of the activities being the making of masks for people in their communities. This enabled the girls to learn to sew, making three-layer masks for staff and residents at a local indpendent living facility, residents at a supportive living facility, staff and students of Watseka Park District's after-school program, and all staff within the Unit 9 school district. This project helped to increase mask-wearing and reduced the waste and littering of used masks.

The younger girls continued earning badges through the year. Some of the things they learned about were the moon, stars and constellations; and continued learning about the women who have paved the way for other women with their achievements.

Girl Scouts continued to learn more about the great outdoors and about giving back to their communities. These lessons included creating honey bee hot tubs, which allow honey bees a place to get water without getting their wings wet; and creating artwork using materials found throughout their living areas (leaves, grass, sticks, etc.). At the top of the learning tools shared were ways the girls can keep themselves safe when out in public places.

Several girl scouts took part in fall product sales. The proceeds from this program helps the troop purchase snacks, perform community service projects, and, among other troop activities, field trips. Troop 2529 hosted a Halloween party last fall and the “entry fee” for that event was a donation of a cake mix or icing for birthday bags for the food pantry. Birthday bags are full party bags a customer of the food pantry can get when they have an occasion to celebrate. The troop ended up donationg 42 complete birthday bags as part of its community service project.

And, despite the pandemic, Troop 2529 has continued to grow with girls from throughout the county becoming members. There are now 17 members in the troop. Cadet members are Cadence Schroeder, Lilly Starr, Maddie Demski, Madison Evetts and Sohpie Deem; juniors are London Snyder and MaKinley Blair; brownies are Chember Starr, Cora Trumble, Emersyn Kingdon, Jasmine Schroeder, Lydia Schoon, Quinn Butzow and Brooklynn Rabe; and daisies are Mariah Quigle, Mayzie Trumble and Olivia McGrath.

Currently, the girl scouts are preparing for their annual cookie sales. Ordering from local scouts began Feb. 4. There are nine flavors offered this year and each box costs the same: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patty (also known Tag-alongs), the new Adventurefuls, the ever-popular Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yays, Carmel Chocolate Chips (which actually come in a bag) and Caramel deLites. Some scouts will be selling through an online link they create, others will conduct sales to family and friends, and there may be a few cookie booths that will pop up throughout the girls' communities.

All Girl Scout cookies freeze well so they can be enjoyed throughout the year. For those who don't want cookies, you can donate money towards the purchase of a box of cookies and the box will be sent to someone currently serving in the armed forces. And, if you don't want to purchase any cookies at all, a donation can just be made to Girl Scouts.

Leaders and members of Girl Scout 2592 continues to express its appreciation to those throughout the county who help support the scouts and their efforts throughout the year.