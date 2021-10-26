WATSEKA—The year is 1971 and a lot was happening. Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Washington. Ed Sullivan holds his final show on CBS.
Closer to home Gary Cahoe begins cutting hair.
Fast forward 50 years and the same affable gentleman can be found behind the barber chair doing what he loves, cutting hair.
Gary Cahoe had a passion for music and imagined following that path after high school. Cahoe, an accomplished piano and organ player, thought it a natural progression to make that his vocation. He spent a great deal of time playing for weddings and funerals as well playing organ at the Presbyterian Church. Gary learned to play the pipe organ in high school. He was a member of the Christian Church and they sent four or five students to learn to play. He has played at St. Edmunds, Presbyterian, Christian Church and the Catholic Church St. Joseph's, in Kentland, Ind.
During the time that Cahoe was learning to play the pipe organ he was asked to do an assignment for school where he was tasked with demonstrating something. He chose to demonstrate cutting hair. He fell in love with it from the start.
He would attend Midwest Barber College in Peoria, Ill. He would spend the week at barber college and then come home on the weekends where played at the Lamplighter in downtown Watseka. He earned $25 a night to play piano and that would pay for gas and food during the week.
The time came for Gary to find a shop. He was required to apprentice for a year. He recalled getting a phone call from his dad. "I hear Ray Cupp is going to retire. You need to get over here and apply for the job." Ray Cupp operated the barbershop with his partner Earl Edwards. Edwards was about to retire as well but agreed to stay on one year to help Gary with his apprenticeship.
Cupp and Edwards Barbershop would eventually become Gary Cahoe's Barbershop.
He remembers early on being worried about the rent. Shortly after he was married to his high school sweetheart he remembers thinking,"I was nervous when we got married because my rent was $85 a month. I thought, 'how am I going to make $85 a month.'" Edwards would allow him to take extra clients in the afternoons when they would have normally been closed.
If you have been inside Gary's shop you would recognize the iconic red barbers chair that his customers get to sit in during the visit to the shop. It is the same chair that has been with him since the very beginning. In fact, he remembers getting his hair cut in that same chair as a small child.
Through the years, while the shop has not changed much, the view out the window has changed. "There used to be a restaurant down the street called Ritz, Ritz Restaurant. City Hall was just down here...The secretaries from City Hall, I can still hear them walking for their coffee break. I called them clappers because they wore high heels. I could hear them coming. They would stop, knock on the window and waive. They were wonderful people."
Cahoe went on to remember Lowell Schmidt's Insurance Company that was located across the street. He had friends that worked there and they would head over to the variety store for a snack and then sit in his shop for their break time.
Many things have happened over the years that Gary viewed from his barber chair. He recalls watching the television on 9/11 as the towers fell. "At that time, I still had people who would come in...we watched t.v. the whole day." Over the years the story of the day was often a topic of conversation within the shop. One of the things that has changed is that his customers rarely talk about politics anymore. The subject being so divisive it is avoided.
Gary loves Watseka. He was raised here. His father Vick, was a longtime fire chief for the city. "Watseka...and Iroquois County have given me so much." Although his wife is retired and loves it, Gary doesn't want to retire. He still loves what he does. He has watched boys come in with their parents for a hair cut only to see those boys grow into men who will eventually bring in their own children.
Gary has been married to his wife and high school sweetheart Mary for 49 years and together they have three children and seven grandchildren. Mary encouraged Gary to write a book and when he didn't she did it for him. The book is called My First Haircut. It was written by Mary Cahoe and Illustrated by Naira Tangamyan. You can pick up a copy in Gary's shop for just $15.