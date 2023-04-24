Gamma Nu, the Iroquois County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, met April 23 at the Crescent City Community Center to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Current members and many former members, enjoyed cake, cookies and punch,and shared stories about the past. Conversation took place about changes in the educational system, lack of applicants for many school openings, and the number of substituting days for retired teachers, as well as sharing memories.
Senator Tom Bennett, 53rd district, was present to share in the celebration and could not say enough about the importance of the “eye-to-eye” instruction in the classroom. A chromebook can never replace the necessity of personal connection. He congratulated Gamma Nu teachers and alumni for the diligence of “training our fture,” as well as stating teachers are very important to society. He noted: “Congratulations to the members of the Gamma Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society as they recently celebrated 50 years in a gathering at the community center in Crescent City. Thank you for all y ou have done in support of education and of women educators. Most fun listening to the stories, the grades they taught, and the schools where they taught. Tremendous comradery.”
Chairperson of the event was Jody Munsterman, a past president of Gamma Nu, who was assisted by current president, Liz Martin. Martin read a history of Gamma Nu through the years and Munsterman read an inspirational narrative titled “So God Made a Teacher.”
In addition to Martin as president, other officers are Melissa Redeker, vice president; Emily Tuttle, recording secretary, and Lynn Hasselbring, treasurer.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Its focus is to lead women educators who impact education worldwide. The society unites women educators in a genuine spiritual fellowship, it honors womem who show distinctive service in any field of education, it advances the professional interest and position of women in education, and helps initiate, endorse and support legislation or other suitable endeavors in the interest of education and women teachers. Chapters also endow scholarships to outstanding women educators who pursue graduate study and grants fellowships to non-member women educators. As a whole, the chapter stimulates the personal and professional growth of its members and they are encouraged to take part in appropriate programs of action. The chapter informs members of current economical, social, political and education issues so they can participate effectively.
Eleanor Hamrick, deceased, one of the original founders of the Iroquois County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, said at a meeting a few years ago, “Some of the county teachers were traveling for a few years to Kankakee to DKG meetings, and we eventually decided to organize a local DKG chapter in Iroquois County.” That chapter came to fruition on May 12, 1973, and those charter members were: Nellie Bartlett, Alice Bauer, Mildred Berry, Mary Bricker, Frieda Coughenour, Joyce Deany, Marjorie Dirks, Engelina Duis, N. Fraley, Dorothy Geddes, Margaret Hamm, Neena M. Leiding, Joyce E. McCullough, Beverly K. Morrical, Rosada Ripple, Anne G. Scharf, Laura Shanks, Carolyn Stahl, Margaret Thoma, Janice Voorhees and Janet Wolfe.
Several members transferred to the local chapter from Upsilon Chapter, and they were: Betty J. Bushue, Dorothy C. Hall, Eleanor Hamrick, Vera Jacobs, Lorraine Martin, Dona L. Meyer, Irene Stuckey, Eunice D. Voigt, Marilyn Miller, Kathleen Hassenbrling and Helen Peters.
Gamma Nu is open to membership and anyone interested in more information can contact any member or the above-listed officers. Following is the current membership and the years invested in education: Mary Bohlmann, 34 years teaching; Amy Bruens, 20 years teaching; Sue Butler, 34 years in education; Janet (Wolfe) Carley, 40 years teaching; Laura Carlson, 11 years teaching; Sarah Chaney, 10 years as a teacher, seven years as a substitute; Lynne Culkin, 19 years teaching; Michele “Shelly” Daniel, 16 years as a teacher; Lynn Hasselbring, 26 years as a teacher; Shelisa Henrichs, 16 years as a teacher; and Susan Janssen, 31 years as an educator, 13 years as a substitute.
Members also include: Rhonda Kollmann, 23 years teaching; Mary Langellier, 25 years teaching; Gail Lober, 19 years teaching; Nola Loeffler, 27 years teaching; Liz Martin, 25 years teaching; Tresa Maul, 19 years as an educator; Sandra McCray, 25 years teaching; Jody Munsterman, 39 years teaching, substituted during the 2021-22 school year, and was a long-term science teacher during the 2022-23 school year; Margaret Ochs, 35 years teaching plus 11 years as a substitute; Melissa Redeker, six years as a teacher and two years as a substitute; Emily Tuttle, 23 years teaching; Sharon Vondrak, 35 years as an educator; Pearl Witte, 34 years as a teacher; Julie Yergler, eight years teaching; and Amber Findlay, 23 years.
New members include Kayla Thoms, four years employed in a classroom, and Sarah Landon, 18 years teaching.