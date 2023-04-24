Group

Several Gamma Nu members, as well as former members, attended the Gamma Nu Golden Jubilee recently. In the front row are (left to right): Rhonda Kollmann, State Senator Tom Bennett, Jody Munsterman, Liz Martin, Mary Bohlmann, Julie Yergler and Nola Loeffler. In the back are Lynne Culkin, Lynn Hasselbring, Deb Roselius, Shelisa Henrichs, Melissa Redeker, Sue Janssen, Emily Tuttle, Margaret Ochs and Amber Findley.

 Photo contributed

Gamma Nu, the Iroquois County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, met April 23 at the Crescent City Community Center to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Current members and many former members, enjoyed cake, cookies and punch,and shared stories about the past. Conversation took place about changes in the educational system, lack of applicants for many school openings, and the number of substituting days for retired teachers, as well as sharing memories.

Senator Tom Bennett, 53rd district, was present to share in the celebration and could not say enough about the importance of the “eye-to-eye” instruction in the classroom. A chromebook can never replace the necessity of personal connection. He congratulated Gamma Nu teachers and alumni for the diligence of “training our fture,” as well as stating teachers are very important to society. He noted: “Congratulations to the members of the Gamma Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society as they recently celebrated 50 years in a gathering at the community center in Crescent City. Thank you for all y ou have done in support of education and of women educators. Most fun listening to the stories, the grades they taught, and the schools where they taught. Tremendous comradery.”

