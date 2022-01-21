Iroquois County Fair 1st place winner, Mitchell Galyen took the stage at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield Jan. 15 at The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs convention and state wide talent show, according to information provided.
Galyen astonished the audience with his rendition of Bumble Boogie and took home first place in the Senior Division. Galyen, from Watseka is the student of Pat Neal of Watseka. He follows the 2020 Senior Division winner Anna Parmenter who is also a student of Pat Neal.
Galyen was asked to perform at the Finals for the Illinois County Fair Queen pageant, where he received a standing ovation.
Iroquois County Junior Division winners from the fair were a the Hip Hop Mash Up dance group Elite Energy. Making up the team are Lily Anderson, Beaverville; London Clark, Milford; Annika Greene, Watseka, Vanysah Hickman, Watseka; Addie Kingdon, Watseka; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; Sarah Parsons, Watseka, and Savannah Reed, Danforth. The girls took ninth place in the Junior Division. The dancers are students of Studio on Main, Pam Hibbert.