The Friends of the Blues present - The Final Show:
Too Slim and the Taildraggers
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
7 pm
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club
2672 Chippewa Drive
Bourbonnais IL 60914
Phone: (815) 937-0870
Cover $10.00
Food and beverages available
Door Prizes
The general public is invited to this concert event
Too Slim and the Taildraggers
It seems fitting that the last show being promoted by current Friends of the Blues leaders, James and Susan Walker, and their first show in 1999 would be the same band, Too Slim and the Taildraggers from the State of Washington. The Friends of the Blues is local free group of live music lovers. Their earliest incarnation, “Wooden Boxes and Steel Strings,” had their initial experiment of bringing big name artists to our area when Too Slim and The Taildraggers first performed in the Kankakee valley area at the former Kaper's Hardware House in Watseka. Since then, Too Slim’s many return engagements have become much anticipated events.
In deciding to fold the tent, Walker stated, “My wife and I were ‘old’ when we started promoting these Friends of the Blues’ concert parties, and that was 16 years ago! Covid-19 killed our shows for 2020 and 2021 as well as wounding the entire entertainment industry. So, now seems like a good time for us to end with one final concert. It would be nice to find a new promoter to take over, but no one has yet stepped forward.”
Tim “Too Slim” Langford has been a monster guitarist and unabashed Blues-Rocker for 36 years, from 1986 to 2022. Langford has released 24 albums, the most recent being 2020’s, “The Remedy.” This hard driving album is the follow up to the band's acclaimed “High Desert Heat CD,” which was nominated for a 2019 Blues Music Award in the Blues-Rock Album category. “The Remedy” is the next giant step in the evolution of their contemporary Blues-Rock sound that has been described as “straight whiskey Blues with a Southern Rock beer chaser.”
Outdoors on the patio at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is the plan for Too Slim and the Taildraggers’ performance. Last appearing here in 2018, Langford’s latest touring band consists of Zach Kasik on bass and new drummer Chris Rieser on drums. Expect the trio to play an eclectic style of American Roots Rock that’s a genre all its own. They blend Electric Blues, Funky Blues-Rock, Americana, Southern Swamp Rock, and Instrumental Guitar.
Too Slim’s countless gigs, 15 studio albums, and 11 Muddy Awards, plus BMA and BBMA nominations have earned this hard-rockin' band a “much beloved” status. Don’t miss this final FotB show.