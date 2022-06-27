The Freed Charitable Trust has announced that it is now accepting applications for grants and assistance to be used for charitable purposes in the area, according to information provided.
Applications for funds will be available at the Watseka Public Library, Iroquois County Times-Republic Office, Gilman City Hall and The Gilman Star.
All applications must either document that the applicant is a charitable organization or that funds will b sued for a charitable purpose. Groups interested in applying should file such applications by Sept. 30for consideration. It is expected the trust will make ward in November.
Applications should be sent to ATTN: Freed Trust, P.O. Box 297, Watseka, Illinois, 60970.