SHELDON, ILLINOIS — The Aug. 30, 2021 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. Forty-seven full units of blood were donated, according to information provided.
Two-gallon pins were given to: Leroy Garrelts and Marsha Anderson from Milford Township. Four-gallon pin was given to: David Truby from Kentland, Indiana. Six-gallon pins were given to: Rick Banning from Sheldon Township, Linda Clatterbuck from Middleport Township. Eight-gallon pin was given to: Beverly Ponton from Martinton Township. Fourteen-gallon pin was given to: Tim Williamson from Sheldon Township.
First Time Donors included: Mendy Williamson from Sheldon Township; Elizabeth McTaggart from Belmont Township.
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were: Leslie Banning, Lexie Mabbitt, Richard Gooding, Tom Busick, Delores Wessels, Steve Conrad, Jill Conrad, Howard Brady, Mike Burton, Betty Huff, Mary Thibaut, Jo Newman, Terry Mabbitt, and Jim Yana.
Those attending from Concord Township were: Richard Reynolds and Lori Bard.
Area townships attending the mobile were : Diana Causley and Matthew Reynolds from Middleport Township; Craig Anderson from Beaver Township; Joann Kincade, William Baker, Nickole Carson, Krista Harris, Patrick Stone, David Jorgenson, and Paul Bowers from Milford Township; Charles Leitz from Stockland Township; Julie Schippert from Belmont Township; Andrew Roselius from Clifton, Illinois; Kyle Leydens from Gilman, Illinois; Cindy Burton from Goodland, Indiana; Ronald Purcell from Morocco, Indiana; Donald Savoie from St. Anne, Illinois.
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Kathryn Fry, Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Tom Busick, Don Lindsey, Roger Light, Tony Williams, and Ken Hrodey.
Winners of the Casey's Gift Cards were: Mendy Williamson and Elizabeth McTaggart.
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.