The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association conducted its last regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27. The meeting, which took place at Cissna Park Family Restaurant, had 15 members in attendance.
New officers were inducted for the 2022-2023 calendar. Rick Dulaney is now president, Jody Munsterman serves as vice president, and Judy Hudgens is secretary/treasurer.
Dulaney and Sandy Rudin gave a report on the Illinois Retired Teachers Association's state convention, which was held virtually via Zoom.
The Milford High School Spanish teacher was awarded an Excellence in Education Grant. Dulaney and an IRTA representative made the presentation at the school.
Dues for the coming year were collected so if anyone who didn't attend the meeting would like to get those paid, they may contact Hudgens.
As Hudgens wasn't able to attend the meeting, Gene Ochs filled in. He handed out her reports to those present.
The group plans to have a Christmas get-together Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church, 425 E. Lincoln, Watseka. This is an informal get-together with coffee and rolls. Cards will be signed for shut-in members so those who attend are encouraged to bring names of members they know to be homebound.
John Bruns gave a slide show and read excerpts from his father's book. His father, Charles “Chick” Bruns, served during World War II and participated in invasions of North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Anzio, France and Germany. John organized his father's memorabilia which consisted of more than 200 personal letters, four photo albums and 1,045 daily diary entries.
During 2021, a collection took place at three of the group's four meetings. Overall, $97 was collected and it was voted to donate the money to the Milford Food Pantry.
The FI RTA is open to all retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties. Anyone who would like information about the group can contact Dulaney at rickdulaney@hotmail.com or Munsterman at jodymunsterman@gmail.com.