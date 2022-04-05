The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will have its first meeting of 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Milford Family Restaurant. The restaurant is located at 107 E. Jones and those attending will order lunch from the menu.
Marge Sucansky, an IRTA member, will give an update on the legislative issues currently facing retired teachers.
The FI RTA is open to all retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties. Anyone who would like information about the group can contact Rick Dulaney at rickdulaney@hotmail.com or Jody Munsterman at jodymunsterman@gmail.com.