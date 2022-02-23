The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation is proud to announce its 2022 High School 4-H Senior Scholarships, according to information from the foundation.
Application for scholarships up to $1,000 are available due to the wonderful generosity of those supporting our annual 4-H auction and donation letter campaign.
All Ford and Iroquois graduating 4-H seniors will receive an email from the Extension office with the scholarship application and guidelines. Scholarship applications are also available at the school counselor offices or by emailing fordiroquois4hfoundation@gmail.com.