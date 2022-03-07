Ford County Public Health Department is offering a drug disposal and medical sharps take back program, according to information from the department.
Drop offs will be accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays in March. There is no ID required and the service is free.
Did you know?
~ Every 14 minutes, an American dies from an unintentional drug overdose
~seven out of 10 people who abuse prescription drugs get them friends or family members
~Flushing left over medications sends them into our rivers, streams, and waterways because wastewater treatment plants are
not designed to remove them
~Antibiotics, anti-seizure medications, sex hormones and various other drugs can be found in our drinking water
~Children, adults, and even pets are at risk for needlestick injuries when needles are disposed of improperly in public areas, such as parks
~Medical sharps (needles and syringes) can injure sanitation workers during collections.
Medicine take-back options are the best way to safely dispose of sharps and unused or expired medications.
FCPHD will accept sharps and medications including: needles, syringes, lancets, auto injectors and insulin pens, and pharmaceutical waste such as unwanted or expired medications (pills, tablets, caplet, or capsule)
FCPHD will accept sharps in the following proper disposal receptacle: Gatorade or soda bottles, coffee can (with a secure lid and preferably taped shut), or stericycle container.
FCPHD will not accept: hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions, liquids, or ointments.