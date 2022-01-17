Steve Meenen, Melvin, was elected interim president of the Ford County Fair Board at their recent annual meeting, according to a news releasea from the fair board. He follows Kirk Miller, Melvin, who has served as board president since 2009. Miller chose not to run for re-election to the office.
Re-elected to the board were Theresa Rueck, Roberts, Ella Bowen, Gibson City and Miller. Additional board members include Dallas Meyer, Thawville; Roger Wycoff, Piper City; Wade Rueck, Roberts; Vera Bunting, Gibson City; Dave Kaeding, Loda; and Tim Muehlempfort, Melvin. Spencer Meenan, Melvin, was re-elected for a one-year term as a junior director.
Caitlin Heap, Gibson City, was recognized for her years of service to the board. She chose not to run for the board this year due to a change in employment.
Meyer was re-elected as vice-president with Theresa Rueck being re-elected treasurer. Mitchell Meenen was elected secretary.
This year’s fair is scheduled for June 12-18. Favorite events from previous years will be scheduled again including the demo derby and a concert. Details on all events will be posted on the fair’s website, www.fordcountyfair.org, as the fair dates approach. Information will also be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.
The board’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Wall Township Building in rural Loda.