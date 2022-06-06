One of the first events of the summer is right around the corner. The Ford County Fair kicks off June 12 and runs through June 18.
The fair has been bringing entertainment to central Illinois since 1926, according to information from the fair board. This year’s schedule promises to bring excitement for the entire family.
The fair opens Sunday, with the western horse show at 10 a.m. The jackpot gilt show starts at 5 p.m. that evening. Monday night features the annual fair queen pageant at 7 p.m. in the dance building, where four contestants will compete for the title of Miss Ford County.
The Little Mister and Miss Pageant starts at 5:30 p.m. in the dance building on Tuesday followed by the annual talent show at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday features a new event as Midget Wrestling Warriors bring their unique brand of entertainment to this year’s fair. The show promises to be action-packed from the opening bell to the final three-count. The action starts at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Cost of the event is included in the fair admission price. Wednesday is also arm-band night on the midway with $10 armbands for the first 400 people.
Friday is concert night with Chris Janson headlining the evening.. Appearing with Janson are Shane Profitt and Drew Green. Tickets are available on the fair’s website..forcountyfair.org. After the concert, Seasonal Disorder will play in the new beer pavilion until midnight.
Old favorites also highlight this year’s fair. Truck and tractor pulls are featured in the grandstand on Thursday, June 16. The demolition derby closes out the grandstand entertainment on Saturday, June 18.
Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets are back in the dance building on Saturday at 8 p.m. Making a return appearance last year, the band has been a favorite at the fair for a number of years. The band puts on a high-energy '50s and '60s rock’n’roll show filled with humor and satire.
Special events for kids are also scheduled throughout the week. Kids will want to be sure to visit the petting zoo housed in the commercial building. The zoo will be open Monday through Saturday. Boden Amusements open their rides on the midway Tuesday at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. each evening.
A wide variety of livestock shows are also on the schedule during fair week.
For more information go to fordcountyfair.org or e-mail fordcofair@hotmail.com.