Food from the Heart served 400 families again this year.
The organization was started 13 years ago by the Ministerial Association of Watseka. The first year was 2009 when 35 baskets were distributed at the Christmas season, according to information provided. Most of the items were donated.
The next year the number of baskets increased to 100. Throughout the years the budget as increased because of the generous donations of churches, individuals, businesses and organizations, making it possible for more than 400 baskets.
This is done still with the original purpose of serving neighbors in need throughout Iroquois County, therefore, Food from the Heart.
The 2022 event was in mid-December, and again served 400 families.