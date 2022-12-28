On Nov. 11 a flag raising ceremony was conducted at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The ladies of the church made a red, white and blue quilt that was donated to IMH Hospice, who then presented it to a veteran, Allan Thompson.
Craig Bruniga, Legion Post 23 member, conducted the flag raising ceremony.
Thompson and wife Melissa, Carolyn Bossong, and pastor Alex McNally and others were present. Pastor McNally said a prayer.
Thompson served 15 years in the military. Other members of his family served in the military, including his father, who served in the Marine Corps, there brothers, one sister and several nephews and nieces who served in other branches.
Those present also sang “Happy Birthday” to Carolyn Bossong, whose birthday was that day.