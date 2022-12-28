Flag

Carolyn Bossong, Allan Thompson and Craig Bruniga take part in the flag raising ceremony at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka Nov. 11.

 Photo contributed

On Nov. 11 a flag raising ceremony was conducted at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The ladies of the church made a red, white and blue quilt that was  donated to IMH Hospice, who then presented it to a veteran, Allan Thompson.

Craig Bruniga, Legion Post 23 member, conducted the flag raising ceremony.

Tags

Trending Food Videos