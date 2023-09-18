Each year, the Iroquois County Historical Society sponsors Harvest Daze the first weekend of October. This year’s event will kick-off with a fish fry 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. The event takes place in the Red Barn on the museum grounds, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The Red Barn is located between the one-way alley off Cherry Street and the museum.
For the fish fry, sandwiches and/or meals can be to-go or enjoyed at one of the picnic tables set up under the big tent on the grounds. For the cost of a donation, you can get a fish sandwich, bag of chips and drink, along with packets of tartar sauce; or you can order just a sandwich. Drinks will include an assortment of soft drinks and water.
To use the drive through, vehicles need to enter off Cherry Street onto the one-way alley. You can also park on any of the surrounding streets and walk to the Red Barn to place your order.
Though the time is set for 4-7 p.m., it should be noted sandwiches will be available until sold out.
The ICHS is a non-profit organization which is in charge of keeping the Old Courthouse Museum available to the public. Funds raised by the ICHS are used for repairs, maintenance, restorations, improvements, furnishings and utility bills. Anyone interested in the ICHS can call 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visit the group’s website at www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com, or see their Facebook page (Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka).
Harvest Days, the ICHS’ largest fundraiser of the year, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum.