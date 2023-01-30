WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Watseka Area Food Pantry has announced its suggested donations for February: toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent.

The pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.

