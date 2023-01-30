WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Watseka Area Food Pantry has announced its suggested donations for February: toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent.
The pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.
Each month, the pantry offers suggestions of donations to make donating easier. If you want to check with the pantry first to see what is needed most, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. Staff is limited so it’s important to let the phone ring until someone can get to it – there is no answering machine. This is the same number and hours to call if you are in need of items from the pantry. If you need things from the pantry, you should call the number above on the day you wish to pick up items. Orders can be put together and then picked up curbside.
When donating to the pantry, items should be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.
Other items the pantry uses throughout the year are: canned fruits, vegetables and meats; pasta, sauces and pasta entrees; personal hygiene items such as body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo; cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup; peanut butter, jelly and condiments; crackers, broth, instant potatoes, gravy; baking supplies, including cake mixes, flour, sugar, brownie mixes and jiffy mix; meal helpers, granola bars; holiday items such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin and instant potatoes; and paper products including paper towels, napkins, paper plates and toilet paper.