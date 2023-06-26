The Farmers' Market which takes place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, will take place Wednesday, June 28. This is not to be confused with the Watseka Downtown Farmers Market which takes place in the parking lot between the Watseka Post Office and Silo Pub and Eatery. This market takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer.
Those who want to sell their garden produce, homemade food items, flowers, and such are invited to set up on the grounds at their leisure (general hours are 11 a.m. until late afternoon). There is no fee to set up but locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.