A Family Food Fest is planned at Zumwalt Acres in rural Sheldon Aug. 13.
The Downtown Watseka Farmer’s Market is partnering with Zumwalt Acres on the event, said farmer’s market organizer, Yam Rohlfs.
A Family Food Fest is planned at Zumwalt Acres in rural Sheldon Aug. 13.
The Downtown Watseka Farmer's Market is partnering with Zumwalt Acres on the event, said farmer's market organizer, Yam Rohlfs.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” she said. “It’s an event for kids to have fun and provide some educational support in terms of food.”
The event runs from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at Zumwalt Acres, 3105 E 2000 N Road, Sheldon. It will include cooking activities, a farm tour, snacks, kids games and raffle prizes.
Registration is at rb.gy/xetpy. To register first email lily199060@gmail.com and get the information to use the link.
