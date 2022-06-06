IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS —Shirley Daniels started crocheting in high school, when a friend’s mother taught her. Shirley has always enjoyed beautifully crafted things. “Selecting the pattern, yarn, and creating a beautiful afghan is relaxing as well as rewarding. I have made eight afghans, including one for each of my children and my sisters,” she said. One of Shirley’s favorites is displayed proudly on her couch, and it comes with a story.
Shirley started this afghan 10 years ago when she fell in love with the pattern. Then, life happened. She was traveling, busy with her family, and now when things have slowed down, her fingers don’t cooperate like they once did.
Shirley shared the story of the unfinished afghan with La-Zann Yana, IMH Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, and Diane Wessels, IMH Hospice Volunteer. They knew they had to help her finish this project, although neither of them knew how to crochet. As a result of reaching out to the IMH Hospice Volunteers, Jeanne Brown answered saying she crocheted and would love to help. However, Ms. Jeanne is right handed, and Shirley is left handed. Undeterred, Jeanne found Denise Harwood and asked her to help.
When Denise heard Shirley’s story, she realized two things: she knew Shirley and she wanted to help finish the afghan.
When Denise delivered the finished afghan, she asked about any other unfinished projects,Shirley had just one more……. strips crocheted, but not assembled. Denise used her talents and kindness to complete two beautiful afghans. In fact, Denise enjoyed helping so much, she is going to join the IMH Hospice Team as a new volunteer.
Shirley proudly displays her afghans on her couch and shares their story. Shirley smiles and says “People think Hospice is scary, it’s not. Everyone cares so much.”