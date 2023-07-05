A line up is set for the Free Stage at the Pun’kin Vine Fair.
According to information provided, to start off the week, A Natural High will be performing. This local gospel band has been playing all over Newton & Iroquois County for years. Come check them out on Tuesday, July 12th at 5:30 pm. After Natural High finishes, Sound Check DJ will take the stage to take your requests from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.
On Wednesday evening the fair will be hosting Farmer Dan from 7:30 to 9:30 pm. Get a Goodland Lion’s Club ice cream cone, and find a seat under the tent and enjoy some classic country music.
A magic show will be performing on Thursday, July 14th, at 7:30 pm. Get an elephant ear or one of those amazing pretzels and have a seat in the shade with your kids.
Friday is set to be a fun night with 15th & Hulman. This band can play it all. A wide variety of music is their talent, come make a request. Their music has a blend from Johnny Cash to Prince! They are a fun group to listen to. They take the stage at 8 pm.
Holley Drive is coming back to the Free Stage on Saturday, July 15 from 8 to 10 pm. Grab a lemon shake up and pull up a chair for an evening of entertainment.
People won’t want to miss all this free entertainment. Come to the Newton County Fair, grab your favorite fair food, and find a seat in the Free Stage tent.
The Free Stage tent is located just off the midway between the fair office and the Lions Club Bingo. So, come on out and enjoy some free entertainment while the kids enjoy the carnival rides.