It's been two years since the last in-person event, but Watseka Elks Lodge #1791 will sponsor its ever-popular, very-successful “Bingo for Cancer Fighters” (also known as “Boobie Bingo”) night! The event is a fundraiser in which the Elks offer bingo (and a few variations for more fun) and all proceeds go into a fund for cancer fighters. Funds are divided among selected Iroquois County families who are currently affected by cancer.
This year's will be the 11th event but the 10th in-person event and in as many years, 74 families have received assistance, with over $48,500 being raised. Originally, the event provided funds only to families affected by breast cancer; now, however, the event provides funding to families who are affected by any type of cancer.
This year's event is again organized by Cheryle Laurent, who has been the key organizer since the event's inception. She is assisted by a group of Elks volunteers.
The event is successful due to the generosity of many individuals and businesses who donate. Donations can be in the form of monetary donations, and gift certificates or donated items which can be used as door prizes, game prizes and raffle prizes.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Elks Lodge, 111 N. Third, Watseka. Doors will open at 6 to allow attendees to get their cards, check out the door prizes, purchase tickets for prizes, and mingle with other attendees. A packet of games includes a ticket for door prizes and extra packets are available for a small fee. No meal will be served, but light snacks will be available, along with water (for a small fee). Drinks can be purchased at the bar. It should be noted, no one under the age of 21 will be allowed entry to the Elks.
As plans are formulated, more information will be available. The best way to get information is to keep a check on local news media, speak with an Elks member, or call the Elks after opening, which is 12 noon. The number is 815-432-1300.
The coordinators ask you not attend if you are feeling sick. If you are not vaccinated, masks are recommended.