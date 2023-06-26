Eight area contestants will vie for the title of the 2023 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen July 18, according to information from the pageant committee.
Jakki Mowrey of Milford was named the 2022 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Jon and Tracy Mowrey. She will be a senior at Illinois State University majoring in agriculture communications. Competition for the new title begins at 7 p.m. in the grandstand at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.
Celeste Cummings, 19, Danforth, is the daughter of Will and Jill Cummings. She is a 2022 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She is attending Truman State University majoring in Biology with a minor in Animal Science.
Abbey Hanson, 19, Ashkum, is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Hanson. She is a 2022 graduate of Central High School. She attended Kankakee Area Community College with a license in cosmetology.
Riley Klump, 18, Crescent City, is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Klump. She is a 2023 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She will be attending Illinois State University majoring in Organizational and Leadership Communications.
Jordan Tammen, 21, Danforth, is the daughter of Johnny Tammen and Toni Tammen. She is a 2021 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She attends Joliet Junior College studying Culinary Art/management.
Madison McTaggart, 17, Gilman, is the daughter of Scott and Jenni McTaggart. She will be a 2024 graduate of Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.
Morgan Connor, 20, Danforth, is the daughter of Jason and Stacy Connor. She is a 2020 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She attends Olivet Nazarene College majoring in Public Relations and Strategic Communications.
Kiernan Tammen, 19, Danforth, is the daughter of Jason and Sherri Tammen. She is a 2022 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She will be attending Kankakee Community College where she will be studying nursing.
Madison Hamilton, 20, Crescent City, is the daughter of Aaron Hamilton and Jennifer Hamilton. She is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic School. She is studying general education at Danville Community College.