Eight area contestants will vie for the title of the 2023 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen July 18, according to information from the pageant committee.

Jakki Mowrey of Milford was named the 2022 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Jon and Tracy Mowrey. She will be a senior at Illinois State University majoring in agriculture communications. Competition for the new title begins at 7 p.m. in the grandstand at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.

