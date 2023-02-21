The Eastern Illini Dartball League held their annual banquet on Feb. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran in Gilman.
According to information provided, 57 dartball players from six teams attended the banquet with desserts and refreshments provided by the women of St. Paul Lutheran. Players this year ranged from 8-85.
During the meeting, the final regular season records were announced. Zion UCC of Gilman finished in first place in the league while the Dead Duck Award went to St. Paul Lutheran of Gilman who had the worst record in the league. The final league standings were:
Holy Name Ashkum 14-13 54
Gilman Methodist 14-13 50
Crescent City Methodist 12-15 56
St. Paul Lutheran Gilman 11-16 55
After the meeting was finished, the double elimination tournament started. In the first round, Crescent City Methodist advanced past Ashkum Lutheran by a 2-0 score and St. Paul Lutheran advanced past Ashkum Holy Name by a 4-0 score. In the second round, Crescent City won 3-2 over Zion UCC Gilman and St. Paul Lutheran won 2-1 over Gilman Methodist. In the consolation bracket, Zion UCC won 2-0 over Ashkum Holy Name and Ashkum Lutheran won 4-1 over Gilman Methodist. In the championship of the consolation bracket, Zion came from behind to beat Ashkum Lutheran 4-3. In the winner’s bracket, Crescent City won the tournament championship by beating St. Paul Lutheran by a 1-0 score. St. Paul Lutheran finished in 2nd place. Zion UCC Gilman won the consolation title.