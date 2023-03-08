Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver announced voters may now vote early for the upcoming April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election at the county clerk’s office or request a vote by mail ballot application, in which a person verifies their home address, or provides an address to which they would like to have the ballot mailed, if different from their residential address.
Additionally, if a person signed a Permanent Vote By Mail Ballot Application, those ballots were mailed out on Thursday, February 23, reads the press release.