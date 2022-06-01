Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced that the County Clerk’s office is open for Early Voting, according to information from Suver’s office. Registered voters are eligible to vote early if they prefer, in the County Clerk’s Office for the June 28, 2022 Primary Election.
Early voting was created to allow Iroquois County voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day without having to provide a reason for wanting to vote early.
Early Voting is now available through June 27 in the office of the County Clerk weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, June 25 the clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. – noon to accommodate early voters.
Please note County Offices will be closed May 30 and June 20.
For information concerning Early Voting, please call the County Clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960.