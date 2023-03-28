Residents of Crescent City will have access to the village dump beginning Saturday, April 1. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon each Saturday throughout the spring, summer and fall. The dump is only for residents and if the dumpster is needed, there will be a fee for using it. Payment is due at the time the dump is used.
On Saturday, April 8, the Easter bunny will appear around 9 a.m. at Heritage Park for photos. Photos can be taken until about 10 a.m., at which time the annual Crescent City Easter Egg Hunt will take place. Please note: The egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and if you aren't there, you may miss it. It only takes a few minutes for children to gather up all the eggs.